Have You Seen This? Utah influencer joins Ben Affleck in new Dunkin' commercial

SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah reality star made her commercial debut with a movie star who shares her last name in a recent Dunkin' Donuts advertisement.

Jen Affleck, a current contestant on "Dancing with the Stars," has made headlines and seen herself as the brunt of jokes after she claimed that her husband is a distant cousin of actor Ben Affleck, something she said his family told her.

But when her husband walked back the claim that they're related to the "Good Will Hunting" star and filmmaker, she was roasted by other members of the "MomTok" clique on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" and media across the internet for continuing to discuss the potential connection.

Well, now Jen Affleck can claim an actual connection to the actor after starring with him in this commercial:

In the ad, a Dunkin' employee says, "Order for Affleck," and other customers inside the store look around curiously.

"Expecting my cousin Ben? Nah. When Dunkin' has something packed with amazing value, they bring me in. Jen Affleck, the value Affleck. ... Twice the personality, half the price," she quips.

The reality star then goes on to shade Ben Affleck's age, calling him a "weathered 53," while he happens to overhear in the drive-thru line.

"Rude. ... A totally average 53. Right down the 53 fairway," he says.

As far as commercials go, it's pretty funny. But I love that she got to have the last laugh.