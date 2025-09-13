Have You Seen This? Your daily dose of kitten cuteness

By Grant Olsen for KSL.com | Posted - Sept. 13, 2025 at 3:24 p.m.

 
An adorable orphaned kitten wearing a cowboy hat is fed kitten formula by a syringe at Bolduc's Wildlife Rescue in Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina.

An adorable orphaned kitten wearing a cowboy hat is fed kitten formula by a syringe at Bolduc's Wildlife Rescue in Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina. (ViralHog)

CAT-LANDIA – There are plenty of important news stories out there today. So, if you're looking for updates on wars, politics or championships, you've come to the wrong place.

Because today's video is as lightweight as the Pringles chip I'm about to eat right now. It doesn't have any connection to world events, it won't change anything about who you're voting for in the next election, and it will likely be forgotten by next week.

But sometimes the best cure for a stressful day in a stressful world is simply a video of a kitten in a cowboy hat drinking milk from a syringe.

Check it out:

Well, did it work? Do you feel a little bit happier now? Are you more likely to smile at your neighbor and compliment your kids?

According to one study, "Those who viewed the (cat) videos felt more energetic and more positive afterward, with less anxiety and fewer negative emotions." Even if you're not a "cat person," the effects of these videos can claw their way into your brain like an insidious virus.

Hopefully, this one worked. If not, I'm not sure what to tell you. Maybe you're watching too many cat videos each day and your brain has built up a tolerance to them.

Grant Olsen joined the KSL.com contributor team in 2012. He covers outdoor adventures, travel, product reviews and other interesting things.

© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  