Have You Seen This? Making spooky witch heads from a regular pumpkin

THE GARDEN — Believe it or not, some stores are starting to put out their Halloween displays. And every additional witch or zombie that noisily greets you when you enter the Home Depot is a reminder of the fact that summer has passed and autumn will soon be upon us.

What's your favorite part of the fall months? I'm a sucker for corn mazes and apple cider donuts. And I love watching scary movies from when I was a kid. Let's just say that if you haven't watched the 1986 film "Mr. Boogedy" on a dark night, you've never lived.

One thing that I don't particularly like is carving pumpkins. It's messy, tedious and never turns out the way you imagined. But my kids are big fans, so I reluctantly go through the process each year.

When I saw this video, however, I realized that I've been going about this all wrong.

Wow! I had no idea this was possible. Not only did this clever fellow avoid the sticky pumpkin slop that inevitably coats our kitchen table for days after a carving event, but the results simply look amazing.

After doing a little research, I've learned that you can buy these pumpkin molds from various places. And they can also be used for watermelons, though I don't think that would look nearly as impressive.

Anyhow, I think I might have to try something like this. It'd save me all that time I usually spend carving pumpkins, freeing up an evening to watch the sequel to "Mr. Boogedy," which is appropriately called "Bride of Boogedy."

Recently on Have You Seen This?