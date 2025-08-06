Have You Seen This? Sanitation worker goes out of his way each week to help elderly woman

By Emily Ashcraft, KSL.com | Posted - Aug. 6, 2025 at 3:37 p.m.

 
A sanitation worker helps an elderly lady bring her garbage can up to her home in this wholesome video caught on a doorbell camera.

A sanitation worker helps an elderly lady bring her garbage can up to her home in this wholesome video caught on a doorbell camera. (Ring, YouTube)

Save Story

THE DRIVEWAY — Doorbell cameras are often used for security — keeping an eye on the packages you forgot you ordered — but they also allow for many wholesome moments to be captured and shared online that would otherwise go unnoticed.

This video, put on YouTube by Ring, shows a sanitation worker going above and beyond to help an elderly woman. He doesn't just bring her trash can to where it belongs, he walks along at her pace holding her hand, asks about her day and compliments her hair.

According to the caption, the woman is named Opal, and she fell a few months previously while bringing her trash can up. Her daughter told the company, "When my mom fell in January bringing up the trash can, he stayed with her until an ambulance arrived. Since that time, he has always brought the trash can back up to her home."

It seems from the video that this small weekly act of service and interaction is something the man looks forward to each time he's on Opal's route. Both of them are smiling and laughing in the short clip caught by the doorbell camera.

These two unlikely friends are an example of the good that can come when we genuinely care for those we interact with.

Most recent Have You Seen This? stories

Related topics

Have You Seen This?
Emily Ashcraft is a reporter for KSL.com. She covers issues in state courts, health and religion. In her spare time, Emily enjoys crafting, cycling and raising chickens.

Most Viewed

KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  