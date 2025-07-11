Have You Seen This? Uncovering a megalodon tooth

THE BRINEY BLUE — Have you ever found a fossil? Whether it's from a leaf, shell or a creature with bones, there's nothing quite like uncovering something unseen by human eyes.

We have lots of great places here in Utah to look for them. Sometimes you'll stumble upon a remarkable fossil even if you're not looking for one.

I'm a huge fan of trilobites. We've been to a few different places hunting for them and it's always a rush to find a high-quality specimen. I daydream about finding one of the big trilobites that you see in museum gift shops. While that hasn't happened yet, I still get a kick out of the smaller versions I've found.

Check out this video of a shark tooth that a diver found. I can't imagine the surge of adrenaline that would follow such a discovery.

Where does one find a megalodon tooth? They're found in locations worldwide, but the best spots here in the United States are usually along the southeastern Atlantic coast. Good bets for success are Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

This particular tooth was found near Venice, Florida. And it's a real beauty. Fingers crossed that someday I stumble upon a big chomper like this one.

