Have You Seen This? Pilot gets appropriate send-off at wedding

By Grant Olsen for KSL | Posted - Dec. 30, 2025 at 3:33 p.m.

 
The decline in the rice-throwing tradition has made way for some creative methods for sending people off on their wedding days.

The decline in the rice-throwing tradition has made way for some creative methods for sending people off on their wedding days. (ViralHog via YouTube)

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

THE WEDDING DAY – You don't see people throwing rice at weddings very often these days. Why is that? Perhaps brides and grooms realized that airborne rice hurts your eyes, gets stuck in your hair and might even make its way into your ear canals. Or maybe it's just part of the general trend of not throwing food at your loved ones on their special day.

Whatever the thinking behind the decline in the rice-throwing tradition, it has made way for some creative methods for sending people off on their wedding days. Consider the following video. These two lovebirds are preparing for their life together. One of them is a pilot. So to give them a fitting send-off, friends and family members made dozens of paper airplanes.

Check it out:

Love it. The airplanes create a picturesque and relevant backdrop for this sweet wedding moment.

But tranquil scenes like this might take a more chaotic turn if people begin to do other vocation-related send-offs. For example, people might throw goliath beetles at a couple of entomologists who are tying the knot. Or a pair of journalists might get typewriters tossed at them by their loving guests.

So let's just remember to keep this practice in check, everyone.

Grant Olsen for KSLGrant Olsen
Grant Olsen joined the KSL contributor team in 2012. He covers outdoor adventures, travel, product reviews and other interesting things.
