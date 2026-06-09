Have You Seen This? Mom gives kids safety pep talk at Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE — A young mom shared a hilarious but educational pep talk she had with her kiddos before visiting some hot springs in Yellowstone National Park. And some adults could learn from it too.

Kaylinn Swaim is a mom from Billings, Montana, who works for Wise Wonders Science and Discovery Museum. She shares tips and tricks on how to help kids learn and play while being safe.

Last week, she shared a video where she was giving her kids a pep talk before they visited the Grand Prismatic Spring in Yellowstone National Park. While she wanted her kids to be curious and have fun, she also wanted to ensure they were safe as people have been injured or died at the park before.

Swaim jokes she may have prepared her kids a little too well.

When she asked, "What happens if we go off the boardwalk," one kid responded, "We will die and then burst into flames and then we'll sink to our death."

She goes on to explain that they don't need to be scared because the park rangers are smart and put the boardwalk in places where it is safe. She said her kids dutifully followed the instructions and were safe while also enjoying the hot springs.

"It was highly effective, and they even set a great example for the other grown-ups," she said.

I'm sure almost everyone has heard a story of a not-so-smart tourist wandering off the designated paths and getting hurt or worse at a national park.

As the busy summer season starts, it's a good reminder for all of us to stay on the boardwalk so we don't "burst into flames" or "sink to our death." If the kids can do it, so can we.

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