Have You Seen This? Bird feeder bandit can't be stopped

THE BACK YARD – As the old saying goes: "You can raise it, lock it, electrify it and surround it with a moat, but you can't stop the squirrel from getting to it." Okay, I just made up that quote. But the sentiment is true. A determined squirrel can get to just about anything it wants. I kind of think of them as a smaller, bushier version of wolverines. They've got that same tenacity and focus.

For example, how many other small mammals can you see making the jump featured in this video?

As the person who uploaded the video explained, they'd spent weeks trying to squirrel-proof their bird feeder. Finally, they added baffles to the post and enjoyed a couple of squirrel-free days.

But like they always say, "You can take the bird seed out of the squirrel, but you can't take the squirrel out of the bird seed." So it's unsurprising that the little critter found a way to leap across the yard to score a delicious meal.

While I give the homeowner credit for trying, the ultimate champion here is clearly the squirrel.

Have You Seen This?