Have You Seen This? Cute idea at the finish line ends in disaster

THE FINISH LINE – Imagine that you're competing in a bike race with your spouse. Days before the event, you come up with an adorable idea: The two of you will hold hands while crossing the finish line together.

On the day of the race, everything goes according to plan. You both have great rides and avoid any complications along the route. As you near the finish line, friends in the crowd prepare to take photos of your triumphant scene.

Rolling along at an ideal speed, the two of you cross the line hand-in-hand. Mission accomplished. But once the plan is executed, disaster strikes. Your bikes drift too close to each other, and you both go tumbling to the ground.

This scene recently played out at a race. Check out the video:

The good news is that this couple escaped the tumble without any injuries. The bad news is their picture-perfect finale was ruined. Actually, I think it's inaccurate to deem it a failure. I'm sure they got some great photos crossing the finish line hand-in-hand. And years from now, they can relish those photos while simply omitting the memory of what happened immediately afterward.

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