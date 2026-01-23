Have You Seen This? There goes the houseboat

A recent flood of the Bogue Chitto river in Tylertown, Mississippi, on Jan. 11.

A recent flood of the Bogue Chitto river in Tylertown, Mississippi, on Jan. 11. (ViralHog via YouTube)

THE BOGUE CHITTO RIVER — As we all learned from "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," there used to be a test for witches that involved tying up a suspect and then throwing them into water to see if they'd float. I think the idea was that, because witches were evil, the water would reject their bodies, leaving them to float on the surface.

What about the suspects who were proven innocent due to sinking? Well, they were tied up. So, unless the witch trial people had been kind enough to tie a rope around the suspect's waist before tossing them into the pond, they'd be on the receiving end of one of the most unfair exonerations ever.

Why do I bring up this old travesty? Because when I see unlikely things floating in water, I inevitably think of the "witch swimming" scene from Monty Python.

For example, it popped into my mind after seeing this video.

Apparently, this scene was captured after the recent flooding of the Bogue Chitto River near Tylertown, Mississippi. Look how the structure just glides along like some sort of custom-built houseboat.

How is this possible? Do houses float? Is the bottom of the house dragging along the bottom of the river? Please leave a comment and educate me.

