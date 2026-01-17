Have You Seen This? Electronic band makes Turkish music without any musicians

THE REHEARSAL SPACE — If you've ever been in a band, you know how maddening bandmates can be. Yes, they're usually necessary to make music. But here's a quick list of some of the frustrating things they do:

Play loudly while you're trying to talk.

Steal your food.

Drop your instruments.

Fail to show up at gigs.

Steal your significant other.

Claim to have written the lyrics that you wrote.

So, yes, bandmates can be difficult. Some musicians go solo, just to get away from them. But that obviously limits some of your options. You can use recordings to create a fuller sound as a solo artist, but you might not get the same motion and energy that comes from having bandmates around you.

An invention like the one in this video might be the perfect solution.

Thanks to numerous electronic components, these various instruments are actually being played in real time. You still get the authentic sound and minor imperfections that come with a live band, minus the drawbacks of having bandmates.

Then again, if there's AI being used in this system, all bets are off. Not only will the AI probably claim to have written your lyrics, but it also might play loudly while you're trying to talk and then convince your significant other to break up with you.

