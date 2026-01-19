Have You Seen This? Tortoise sticks its neck out to kiss owner

COZY COUCH SOMEWHERE — An owner of a young Russian tortoise feels very loved when it reaches its neck out to kiss her nose.

For the turtle, that's quite the stretch, for a type of animal that is notoriously slow-moving at that.

According to the owner, the tortoise communicates "love and acceptance" through its cherished nose kisses. And whether this gesture, or cuddles from a dog or a cat, pets do seem to have many little ways to show their love for their owners.

According to the video, the tortoise owner's mom didn't really believe the pet could complete such a feat. The tortoise quickly puts that question to bed, though, and adds another kiss for good measure.

It's a small move, but one that goes a long way to putting a smile on its owner's face.

