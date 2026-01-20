Have You Seen This? A hairless cat that loves baths

SWEDEN — While it's a common stereotype that cats hate water, one hairless feline defies expectations with his elaborate weekly Sunday baths.

Cooper the Sphynx sits on the edge of the tub every Sunday, waiting for his owner, Niklas Lundström, to lift him into the warm, bubbly water.

"The moment his paws touch the surface, he turns into a little water monster," Lundström said.

Cooper isn't like most cats; he just loves taking a bath. All Lundström has to do is ask Cooper to come to the bathroom, and he starts running, knowing a warm bubble bath is in his future.

His Sunday bath ritual has been going on for more than a decade after Cooper first tried to join in one of Lundström's baths.

"I remember lying in the bathtub with my eyes closed when I suddenly heard a splash. I opened my eyes, and there he was on the edge of the tub playfully splashing the water. He was only a few weeks old at the time," Lundström said.

The setup for Cooper's baths has become more and more elaborate over the years, including themed decor for Christmas, Halloween, New Year's, summertime, Easter and more. When he gets in the water, Cooper just playfully pats away at the water splashing around and enjoys himself.

"Before Cooper came into my life, I never thought I'd end up with a cat who actually enjoys bubble baths," Lundström said.

I think we all could learn from Cooper and incorporate a relaxing weekly ritual into our lives.