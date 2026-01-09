Have You Seen This? Dog shows off its skateboarding ability

BERLIN, Germany — Recently, we showed you a video that went viral of a man dressed as Santa Claus rollerskating through a mall, while hearing a few Christmas wishes while he was at it.

If that wasn't impressive enough, how about a dog taking a stroll on a skateboard.

A video posted to ViralHog's youtube account on Friday shows a dog at a park in Berlin, Germany, cruising along among a crowd of people on a skateboard.

The dog didn't appear to be new at the activity as it is seen using two of its legs to push it along, before standing on all fours on the skateboard.

Onlookers appear to be amused by the stunt.

"Oh my goodness, you're kidding me," one person commented, as heard in the clip.

The video was shot in August 2025 in Tempelhofer Feld, a park in Berlin.

Have You Seen This?