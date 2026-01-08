Have You Seen This? Balloon release becomes a people drop

By Grant Olsen for KSL | Posted - Jan. 8, 2026 at 3:33 p.m.

 
People wait to release balloons into the sky in this viral video posted on YouTube.

People wait to release balloons into the sky in this viral video posted on YouTube. (ViralHog via YouTube)

THE BRIDGE OF DOOM — Imagine that you've been invited to a dramatic balloon release event. You're given a gold-colored balloon and told to write your dreams on it. For the next 45 minutes, you ponder on that assignment and are filled with inspiration with every word you scrawl on the balloon.

Then you join 39 other people on a bridge. There will be a solemn countdown, followed by the release of your balloons. As the balloons ascend to the heavens, the dreams you hold so dear will become reality. With every inch your balloon rises, your future becomes more beautiful.

A scene like this recently played out in Turkey. However, the final chapter didn't unfold as the planners had envisioned.

The good news is that nobody was injured in this bridge collapse. More good news is that only a handful of the balloons were released, which could help protect marine animals and other wildlife that might have ingested them or become tangled in the debris.

The bad news? Lots of people went for an unexpected swim. And those dreamy balloons didn't quite live up to the hype.

Ice skater becomes an icebreaker

As a rule of thumb, never ice skate on ice that cracks with your every move. It's simply not a good idea.

Grant Olsen
Grant Olsen joined the KSL contributor team in 2012. He covers outdoor adventures, travel, product reviews and other interesting things.

