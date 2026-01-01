Nancy Drew, Betty Boop and more: 26 notable works entering the public domain in 2026

Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Some notable characters have entered the public domain over the last few years, ranging from Mickey Mouse to Popeye to Winnie the Pooh.

It's the case again this Thursday, as Nancy Drew, Betty Boop and the first version of what would become Pluto are among the countless creative works entering the public domain as their copyrights expire on New Year's Day.

Most of what's entering the realm comes from 1930, as music compositions, books, film and many other pieces of art and literature reach the end of their 95-year copyright protections. They join works like "Sinkin' in the Bathtub" — the first cartoon in the Looney Tunes universe — that was already in the public domain because its copyright was previously not renewed.

Vintage toys of Mickey Mouse and Pluto are pictured. The first version of Mickey Mouse entered the public domain in 2024, while the original version of Pluto, first named Rover, is among the many creative works entering the public domain in 2026. (Photo: Acento Creativo, Adobe Stock)

This year's list includes several literary classics, two Oscar-winning best pictures, some memorable songs and artwork you've surely seen before. It also includes recordings from 1925, as those have slightly longer protections.

So-called "Public Domain Day" is important because it offers community theaters, youth orchestras and other groups content without licensing agreements, but it also gives these creative pieces a chance for new life, saving them from being "lost to history," said Jennifer Jenkins and James Boyle, co-directors of the Center for the Study of the Public Domain at Duke University.

"1930 was a long time ago, and the vast majority of works from that year are not commercially available. You couldn't buy them, or even find them, if you wanted," they wrote in an article published by the center. "When they enter the public domain in 2026, anyone can rescue them from obscurity and make them available, where we can all discover, enjoy and breathe new life into them."

The center celebrates this every year by listing off many of the works heading into the public domain. These are 26 of the more notable works that are joining the long list in 2026.

Literature

Motion picture

Musical compositions and recordings

Other