Have You Seen This? Free groceries all around

By Wendy Leonard, KSL | Posted - Dec. 24, 2025 at 3:29 p.m.

 
An employee at H-E-B grocery store in Burleson, Texas, offers free groceries to customers after she said there were technical problems with the registers.

An employee at H-E-B grocery store in Burleson, Texas, offers free groceries to customers after she said there were technical problems with the registers. (CNN via YouTube)

BURLESON, Texas — An employee at a Texas H-E-B grocery store was definitely making spirits bright this Christmastime.

Lines of customers with baskets full of food and other items were piling up on Tuesday due to a glitch in the store's computer system, an employee is heard saying in a video shared by CNN. We've all been there... the cash registers weren't working.

I can almost feel the dread from the season-stressed patrons at the store when the woman starts talking. I'm sure they're thinking it's all over, and they'll be asked to leave after spending time gathering all their necessities ... but the alternative is more than welcome.

She said the store would cover the cost for everyone waiting in line.

What an amazing gift — not just for Christmas — but as prices edge up and up with no end in sight, a couple of hundred dollars in groceries would definitely save the day. Merry Christmas to all of Burleson, but especially to this woman, who hopefully won't lose her job over this kind deed.

