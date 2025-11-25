'Zootopia 2' is another delightful visit to our favorite animal kingdom

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Back in 2016, "Zootopia" was a wildly pleasant surprise. I wasn't sure what to expect, but I knew I liked Jason Bateman and figured it might be fun to watch with my little ones. Then I saw the movie and got a hilarious caper filled with clever Easter eggs, memorable characters, endlessly quotable lines and a twisty, smart story that kept me laughing and guessing.

That was nearly a decade ago, but Hopps and Wilde are back. But can "Zootopia 2" keep up with the brilliance of the first? To quote my friend Nick: "Can it keep up with the original? Yes. Yes, it can."

It's funny, really funny

Let's start with the obvious: "Zootopia 2" is flat-out funny. Like its predecessor, the humor works on multiple levels. My kids were cracking up at slapstick and sight gags, while I was laughing at sharp dialogue, clever references and jokes clearly written with the parents in mind.

The script is tight and witty, full of those blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments that reward repeat viewings. Whether it's a sly visual pun in the background or a perfectly timed one-liner from Nick Wilde, the laughs come fast and often.

There were a few times I laughed out loud, and not the polite "parental chuckle" you give to encourage your kids, but actual, belly-shaking laughter. It's that balance of humor that made the first "Zootopia" so rewatchable, and I'm happy to say this sequel nails it again.

A story worth following

Sequels often stumble when it comes to the storyline, either rehashing what came before or throwing too many new ideas at the screen in hopes that something sticks. Thankfully, "Zootopia 2" avoids both traps.

Like the first film, this one builds around a mystery that slowly unravels. But even when you think you've figured out what's going on, the fun is in watching Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde put the pieces together. The movie knows its audience and it lets the kids follow along while still giving adults enough intrigue to stay invested.

And while I won't spoil anything, there are a few twists and turns that genuinely caught me off guard. The movie rewards attention without ever getting overly complicated. It's a smart balance of being entertaining without being exhausting.

Character growth done right

One of the hardest parts of making a sequel is figuring out what to do with characters who've already completed satisfying arcs. You can't just reset them to where they started without it feeling lazy, but you also can't make them flawless and static.

The filmmakers thread that needle beautifully here. Judy and Nick both face new challenges and insecurities, but their growth feels organic. They're the same characters we fell in love with, just further along in life, dealing with new responsibilities, new doubts, and new dynamics.

The themes of friendship, trust, and integrity remain front and center, but this time they feel more nuanced. Nick's sly charm and Judy's relentless optimism are still the driving forces, but both characters have matured and the movie acknowledges that in meaningful ways.

It's also nice to see that "Zootopia 2" continues the first film's message of empathy and understanding, but without beating you over the head with it. It's woven naturally into the story, which is a rare feat in modern animated storytelling.

New faces, familiar favorites

One of the joys of returning to Zootopia is how vibrant and alive the world feels. The city's design remains brilliant as a patchwork of ecosystems and architecture that still stands out nearly 10 years later.

The sequel introduces some new characters that fit perfectly into this world. Without giving too much away, there's a new ally (and a couple of new antagonists) who add flavor and depth to the story. Each brings something different, and they help expand the world without stealing focus from our leads.

That said, the movie doesn't forget the supporting players that made the first one special. We get fun cameos from fan favorites like Flash the sloth (yes, he's still slow), Chief Bogo, and Clawhauser. They pop in at just the right moments, never overstaying their welcome, but reminding us why we loved them in the first place.

Conclusion

"Zootopia 2" could've easily been a lazy cash grab, a decade-late sequel designed to cash in on nostalgia. Instead, it's thoughtful, funny, and full of heart.

It builds on what made the first film great while finding new ground to explore. The mystery is engaging, the world is still rich and imaginative, and the characters continue to grow in ways that feel earned.

Is it as fresh or surprising as the original? Maybe not, but that's a high bar to clear. What matters is that it's still a blast to watch, filled with laughter, clever writing, and a sense of adventure that's as strong as ever.

Simply put, "Zootopia 2" delivers. It's one of those rare sequels that actually deserves to stand beside the first.

"Zootopia 2" is officially rated PG for mild action and thematic elements.