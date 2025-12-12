Logan chiropractor accused of inappropriate touching

LOGAN — A Cache County chiropractor is accused of sexually abusing two women since 2018.

Evan J. LeFevre, 58, of Mendon, Cache County, was charged Friday in 1st District Court in two separate cases with a total of four counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

LeFevre is the owner of LeFevre Chiropractic, which opened in 1997.

In one case, an employee told investigators that in 2018, LeFevre inappropriately touched her while giving her an adjustment and would make sexually suggestive comments, according to charging documents.

When questioned by police, LeFevre told investigators that he closes his eyes many times when giving adjustments.

"When asked about a time when he may have touched someone somewhere he should have not, Evan said he cannot think of a time he clearly intentionally did it. When asked if this could have happened while his eyes were closed Evan stated, 'Of course it's possible because clearly it happened, but (I) can honestly say 100% say it's not intentional,'" the charges state.

In the second case, a woman who had been seeing LeFevre as a patient since 2022 told investigators that because of her interaction with him during an appointment in April, she began wondering about past appointments and thought, "I don't think things that have been happening have been appropriate," according to charging documents.

During her April appointment, she told LeFevre that she had been reading a book "that was a lot more adult then I thought it was gonna be." LeFevre then talked about porn during the appointment, inappropriately touched her while giving her an adjustment, and discussed sex acts, the charges state.

LeFevre was booked into the Cache County Jail on Thursday.

Logan police issued a statement on Friday, saying, "Local law enforcement records indicate there have been previous allegations against Mr. Lefevre but that they were not prosecutable as the victims at the time were not comfortable moving forward with the investigations or due to a lack of evidence. The Logan Police Department is seeking to identify any additional individuals who believe they may have been victims of sexual abuse involving Mr. Lefevre."

Anyone with information can contact Logan police at 435-753-7555.