Charges: Couple tricked autistic man into sending $20K for fake brain surgery, coma treatment

PROVO — Two Massachusetts residents are facing criminal charges accusing them of taking advantage of an autistic man they grew up with and convincing him to send them nearly $20,000 for alleged life-threatening scenarios while he went to school in Utah.

Francisco Javier Escribano, 24, and Michaela Dorothy Francis, 22, both of Norton, Massachusetts, were each charged Thursday in 4th District Court with theft by deception, communications fraud, financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult and theft, second-degree felonies; and unauthorized possession of property, a third-degree felony.

Investigators say Escribano and Francis tricked the victim into sending them money from February until July.

"The co-defendants in this case knew the victim from growing up in Massachusetts, and while the victim was attending college in Provo, they engaged in their ruse. The co-defendants took loans from the victim, asked for money for circumstances that were false, and systemically obtained approximately $19,000 from the victim in their joint venture," according to charging documents.

Investigators say the couple made up hardship scenarios aimed at garnering sympathy from the victim.

"Among other instances they specifically claimed that one of the defendant's had brain surgery, or that one was diabetic and needed money to eat or they would die, or needing a rental car, or due to a death in the family, or someone being in a coma," the charges allege.

As of Thursday, the couple had paid back about $500, according to court documents.

"Both defendants recognized that paying back the victim was necessary, but they have failed to do so. It is apparent that the defendants have no capacity and had no true intention of repaying the money they obtained from the victim," the charges state.

The victim has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder, "which materially alters the way in which he reacts to circumstances, particularly as it relates to an ability to carry out normal activities or to protect himself," the charges say.