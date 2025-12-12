Utah convenience store chain provided online gambling, prescription meds, police say

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Dec. 12, 2025 at 8:46 p.m.

 
A half dozen people were arrested Thursday following the execution of search warrants at four convenience stores in Salt Lake County looking for online gambling and illegal drug sales.

A half dozen people were arrested Thursday following the execution of search warrants at four convenience stores in Salt Lake County looking for online gambling and illegal drug sales. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Save Story

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

WEST VALLEY CITY — At least six people have been arrested following a yearlong undercover investigation into online gambling and illegal prescription drug distribution at a chain of convenience stores in Salt Lake County.

The investigation began in February of 2024 by West Valley police and led detectives to Quik Pik Markets in Taylorsville, Midvale, West Valley City and West Jordan, according to police booking affidavits.

"Over the span of approximately one year and 10 months, detectives identified four separate locations using the same business name 'Quik Pik Market,'" one of the affidavits states. "Detectives received information that employees at each location were selling prescription medication identified as Sildenafil, as well as providing a form of online gambling to customers." Slidenafil is a drug to help erectile dysfunction.

Following multiple undercover operations, police "were successfully able to purchase both gambling tickets and prescription medication," the affidavit states. Officers were able to play online slot machines or online gaming machines at the stores and "purchase prescription medication without showing any proof of having a prescription."

Search warrants were served Thursday at the four Quik Pik Markets. Jasneek Singh Hora, 45, Harshal Katyal, 25, Vishal Vishal, 22, "Hardeep," 22, Sunny Kapoor, 26 and Mauricio Enrique Campos, 27, were each arrested for investigation of online gambling and illegal selling of prescription drug charges.

Hora, Katyal, Vishal and Kapoor were also each arrested for investigation of engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

Police & CourtsUtahSalt Lake County
Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  