Utah convenience store chain provided online gambling, prescription meds, police say

WEST VALLEY CITY — At least six people have been arrested following a yearlong undercover investigation into online gambling and illegal prescription drug distribution at a chain of convenience stores in Salt Lake County.

The investigation began in February of 2024 by West Valley police and led detectives to Quik Pik Markets in Taylorsville, Midvale, West Valley City and West Jordan, according to police booking affidavits.

"Over the span of approximately one year and 10 months, detectives identified four separate locations using the same business name 'Quik Pik Market,'" one of the affidavits states. "Detectives received information that employees at each location were selling prescription medication identified as Sildenafil, as well as providing a form of online gambling to customers." Slidenafil is a drug to help erectile dysfunction.

Following multiple undercover operations, police "were successfully able to purchase both gambling tickets and prescription medication," the affidavit states. Officers were able to play online slot machines or online gaming machines at the stores and "purchase prescription medication without showing any proof of having a prescription."

Search warrants were served Thursday at the four Quik Pik Markets. Jasneek Singh Hora, 45, Harshal Katyal, 25, Vishal Vishal, 22, "Hardeep," 22, Sunny Kapoor, 26 and Mauricio Enrique Campos, 27, were each arrested for investigation of online gambling and illegal selling of prescription drug charges.

Hora, Katyal, Vishal and Kapoor were also each arrested for investigation of engaging in a pattern of unlawful activity.