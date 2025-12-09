Springville elementary employee arrested, accused of possessing child sex abuse material

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SPRINGVILLE — An employee at a Springville elementary school was arrested Monday after police reported finding more than 2,000 images of child sexual abuse material on his computer.

Mark Steven Rosewaren, 61, of Payson, was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor following a search of his home. He was also released from his duties within the Nebo School District, which confirmed his previous employment at Westside Elementary School.

A Utah County sheriff's deputy was investigating peer-to-peer file-sharing networks for offenders distributing child sexual abuse material on Nov. 19 and traced an IP address to Payson, according to a police booking affidavit.

Investigators said they learned that Rosewaren was employed as a "skills coach" at the school and they executed a search warrant at his home.

Rosewaren "admitted to viewing (child sexual abuse material) for approximately 20 years but stated that it was always the young teens that he was interested in," the the affidavit alleges.

Detectives said there were more than 2,000 images of child sexual abuse material in a folder. Rosewaren "is a skills coach at a local elementary school where he has one on one time with young children who are the same age range of the children who were in the downloaded" child sex abuse material, the affidavit states.

Nebo School District said in a statement that it was notified of his arrest Monday and was assured by authorities that no students from Westside Elementary were involved.

"The individual in question is no longer employed with the Nebo School District," the district said.