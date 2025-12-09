Shooting at Kentucky State University leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt and a suspect in custody, officials say

By Associated Press | Posted - Dec. 9, 2025 at 3:18 p.m.

 
Gunfire was reported at the Kentucky State University campus in Frankfort Tuesday. One person was dead, one was hurt, and a suspect is in custody, police said.

Gunfire was reported at the Kentucky State University campus in Frankfort Tuesday. One person was dead, one was hurt, and a suspect is in custody, police said. (Associated Press)

FRANKFORT, Ky. — At least one person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting at Kentucky State University on Tuesday, and a suspect was in custody, police said.

Police in Frankfort, the state's capital, said the campus was on lockdown.

The governor's office confirmed there was a shooting.

"We will share more information as available," Gov. Andy Beshear said in a post on X. "Law enforcement are on scene, and a suspect has been arrested. Let's pray for all those affected."

Kentucky State is a public historically Black university with about 2,200 students. Lawmakers authorized the school's creation in 1886.

This story will be updated.

Associated Press

