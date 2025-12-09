Police stop wrong-way driver in Davis County

CLEARFIELD — A 48-year-old man was taken into custody after police said he drove the wrong way through two cities in Davis County on Tuesday morning.

About 8:30 a.m., Clearfield police responded to a report of a pickup truck traveling the wrong way in the area of 650 S. State. When officers located the man, he was allegedly driving southbound in the northbound lanes on State Street, said Clearfield Police Assistant Chief Devin Rogers.

Preliminary information from their investigation suggests the man started somewhere north of Clearfield, Rogers said. Officers tried using their signals and patrol cars, and "intervention techniques, using their patrol cars," to get the driver to stop, which were unsuccessful at first, and the man kept traveling in the wrong lanes, Rogers said.

He also noted that the driver briefly stopped on the shoulder of the northbound lanes while he was going south on State Street. In the midst of this, the driver caused damage to three other vehicles, but no one was injured, he added.

"These people that tried to avoid him (it) looked like they just maybe got clipped a little bit," he told KSL.com.

Clearfield Police followed the man into Layton, where officers were able to get in front of the driver and stop him at the intersection of Antelope Drive and Main Street.

Rogers said the man was taken into custody, but then taken to a hospital, as he was having a medical episode. Police are still investigating why the man was driving the wrong way, but they haven't ruled out impairment or a medical issue.