Watch live: Attorney Greg Skordas and Arturo Gamboa speak on no charges in protest killing

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced last week that he has charged Matt Scott Alder, 43, of Murray, with manslaughter, a second-degree felony, saying Alder fired a reckless shot into a crowd that killed Arthur "Afa" Folasa Ah Loo, 39.

Gill also announced he is declining to file charges against Arturo Roberto Gamboa, the man originally arrested for investigation of murder, who was also shot during the incident.

"Although Mr. Gamboa engaged in what could reasonably be perceived as alarming and irresponsible conduct by assembling an AR-15 under the cover during a mass gathering, he was lawfully permitted to carry the rifle in a concealed and subsequently open manner under existing Utah law," Gill stated in his letter to Gamboa declining to file charges. "There is insufficient evidence that he committed a clear violation of criminal law, such as aggravated assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, with intent to assault or any other firearm offenses."

Tuesday, Gamboa and his attorney, Greg Skordas, respond to the district attorney's office decision not to charge Gamboa.

This story will be updated.