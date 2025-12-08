9-car collision on I-15 causes delays in Murray

By Curtis Booker, KSL | Posted - Dec. 8, 2025 at 7:56 p.m.

 
Utah Highway Patrol responded Monday to a crash on Interstate 15 in Murray, involving nine vehicles.

Utah Highway Patrol responded Monday to a crash on Interstate 15 in Murray, involving nine vehicles.

MURRAY — The Utah Highway Patrol responded to a collision on Interstate-15 Monday night, involving nine vehicles.

According to UHP Sgt. Mike Alexander, the crash happened on northbound I-15, near 4900 South in Murray. He said early in the investigation that only minor injuries had been reported, but the crash was blocking two left lanes and the HOV lane.

Utah Highway Patrol responded Monday to a crash on Interstate 15 in Murray involving nine vehicles.
Utah Highway Patrol responded Monday to a crash on Interstate 15 in Murray involving nine vehicles. (Photo: Utah Highway Patrol)

Additional information regarding the crash was not immediately provided, nor was an estimated time for when crews would clear the scene.

This story may be updated.

Curtis Booker
Curtis Booker is a reporter for KSL.

© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  