Ogden man faces 8 felonies in shooting during alleged drug deal gone awry

An Ogden man was charged Tuesday with eight felonies stemming from a shooting during an alleged drug deal gone awry.

An Ogden man was charged Tuesday with eight felonies stemming from a shooting during an alleged drug deal gone awry. (Sebastian Duda, Shutterstock)

OGDEN — An Ogden man faces eight felony charges, including felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm, stemming from a Sept. 28 shooting incident during an apparent drug deal gone awry.

Francisco Mercado, 18, was charged Tuesday in 2nd District Court with felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily harm and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies; aggravated assault and four counts of felony discharge of a firearm, second-degree felonies; and purchase of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.

A teenage victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back during the incident.

The incident occurred after two juvenile males, the victims, arranged to sell drugs and Mercado arrived with two other people, the suspects, to finalize the deal, charging documents say. "During the drug deal, two of the three suspects pointed firearms at the two victims."

In response, the victim who wasn't shot pulled out his own gun and fired toward the suspects, prompting return fire from Mercado, who was convicted of a felony in 2022, according to the charges. "While the primary victim drove away, he was shot in the back."

Officials said last September that the incident occurred around 35th Street and Jefferson Avenue in Ogden, while court documents specify the drugs involved only as "narcotics." Except for the count of purchase of a firearm by a restricted person, the counts Mercado faces include potential gang enhancement penalties.

Ogden police found multiple shell casings at the scene of the incident, the charges say, "and vehicles and residences had been struck with gunfire." Mercado allegedly admitted to police that he had set up the drug deal and that he fired his weapon at the victim's vehicle as they drove away.

A judge ordered that Mercado be held without bail.

