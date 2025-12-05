Weekly poll: What's your favorite Christmas movie?

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

If you grew up with a television, you know there is no shortage of holiday programming. From cartoons to musical reviews to movies, it's nearly impossible to miss cries of "Ho, ho, ho!" and "Merry Christmas!"

Whether you're into holiday romance, redemption, comedy, action, or even horror, there's a show out there for you this Christmas. Which ones are your favorites? Tell us in the KSL Weekly Poll.

Holiday romance movies

"The Shop Around the Corner": Jimmy Stewart charms his co-worker through letters, even though she despises him in person.

"Love, Actually": Brits navigate romance and heartbreak through 10 interconnected stories.

"While You Were Sleeping": Sandra Bullock finds love in a hospital room while pretending to be the fiancée of a coma patient.

Christmas redemption stories

"It's a Wonderful Life": Jimmy Stewart is frustrated until he learns about his life's positive impact on others.

"How the Grinch Stole Christmas": A grouchy recluse discovers Christmas may not be so bad after all.

"The Muppet Christmas Carol": Michael Caine plays the straight man in this silly but sweet version of Dickens' classic.

Action-packed holiday movies

"Die Hard": Bad guys meet a grisly end as Bruce Willis saves the day with a smirk and a lot of gunfire.

"Red One": A mission to save Santa featuring cartoonish violence and nearly a dozen mythical creatures, not counting flying reindeer.

"Fatman": A darkly comedic look at how Chris Cringle reacts to government regulations, a spoiled child and an increasingly violent world.

Comedy movies for Christmas

"Elf": Will Ferrell is a giant elf who heads to the big city to find his father and eat lots of sugar.

"Scrooged": Bill Murray plays the titular role in a dark, 80s-centric version of "A Christmas Carol."

"Home Alone": A creative kid painfully outwits two bumbling burglars.

Horror-themed Christmas movies

"Violent Night": Santa must literally fight his way out when he happens upon a burglary in progress.

"Krampus": One too many arguments summons a malevolent force in this humorous horror flick.

"Silent Night": Kiera Nightly hosts a final Christmas dinner for close friends as they wait for the world to end.

What are you watching for the holidays?

We want to know what movies are on your Christmas viewing list this year. Do you stick with the classics? Do you mix it up with shows from different genres?

Share your favorite holiday movies in the KSL Weekly Poll on Instagram or in the comments below.