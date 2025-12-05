Review: 'Hamnet' is a beautiful, brutal and bewildering tragedy you'll keep thinking about

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Every now and then, I walk out of a movie, and someone, a rep, a critic friend, a stranger who just wants to chat, will ask the inevitable, "So what did you think?"

Most of the time, I can give an answer within seconds. With "Hamnet," all I could muster was, "I don't know."

And honestly, that might be the most accurate review I can offer. "Hamnet" is one of those rare films that sits somewhere between admiration and emotional exhaustion. It's beautifully shot and powerfully acted, but also heavy, painfully sad, and intentionally restrained in a way that sometimes undermines the very story it's trying to elevate.

I keep thinking about it, which tells me I liked it more than I think I did, but I also feel like it drained something out of me. It's a well-made film, but it is not for everyone.

Let's break it down.

The visual poetry of the film

If nothing else, "Hamnet" is one of the most visually stunning movies of the year.

Shot with a painterly, almost ethereal touch, the cinematography is so beautiful that you could pause the movie at almost any moment and find a frame worthy of hanging on a wall. Fog-filled fields, candlelit interiors, water-dappled reflections. The imagery is rich and immersive.

But that visual beauty comes with a caveat.

There were moments where the film's determination to be artful, quiet, and minimalist undercut the emotional impact. Painful scenes are edited with such restraint that they drift into impressionism rather than emotional gut-punch. It's gorgeous, yes, but sometimes too gorgeous for a story that should feel messy and raw.

Still, while that choice may keep the movie at a distance at times, it was hard not to be entranced by the world the filmmakers crafted. Even the moments I found frustrating were undeniably beautiful.

Performances are the beating heart of the movie

This cast does not hold back.

Every emotion on screen — grief, longing, fear, despair, tenderness — is delivered with visceral authenticity. You feel the weight of the characters' lives in every expression, every silence, every shaky breath.

Performances are uncomfortable in the best way

There are scenes so emotionally naked that you almost feel intrusive watching them. There's a rawness to the acting that cuts deep, even when the script or pacing doesn't fully support it.

But be prepared: Some scenes linger longer than you might expect from a PG-13 film.

What parents should know

Let's be clear: "Hamnet" may be rated PG-13, but in tone and thematic weight, it easily could have landed an R.

Not because of gore, nudity or violence, but because of the adult emotional content and the way it's portrayed:

There is a love scene that is surprisingly intimate and graphic despite showing very little actual skin. There are heavy, painful themes, moments of child endangerment, child death, prolonged grief and trauma, and realistic domestic strife and emotional collapse.

It's not exploitative; it's just real. And the reality hits hard.

This is not a "take your tween because it's PG-13" kind of film.

A heavy watch, but one that stays with you

Let me be blunt: This movie is sad. Really sad. Heavy from start to finish.

There's not much levity, nor is it interested in offering emotional breathers. It's a slow, sorrowful unraveling of people trying to survive the unthinkable.

This is not a popcorn movie. This is a "sit quietly afterward and process your feelings" movie.

And that's probably why I had such a hard time categorizing my reaction.

It's gorgeous but draining. Powerful but quiet. Emotionally rich but emotionally exhausting.

But it stuck with me, and in a movie landscape filled with disposable content, that's worth something.

Conclusion

So, did I like "Hamnet?" Honestly, I still don't know.

But I can say this: It's beautifully made, the performances are extraordinary, the imagery is stunning, the emotional themes are devastating but meaningful, and I'm still thinking about it, days later.

It's the kind of movie that won't be for everyone. In fact, it won't be for most. It's slow, heavy, artistic, and emotionally brutal.

But if you're in the right headspace and you're ready for something challenging, "Hamnet" is a film that might be worth sitting with. A film that may not give you the satisfaction you expect, but might give you something deeper.

It's not a movie I loved, but it's absolutely a movie I felt — and sometimes that's the more interesting experience.