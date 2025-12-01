Ogden Twilight Concert Series announces 1st headliner of its 2026 lineup

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

OGDEN — One of the 2025 Salt Lake City Twilight Concert Series headliners is coming back to Utah in 2026, but this time to headline northern Utah's premiere outdoor series.

Mt. Joy will perform at Ogden Amphitheater, 343 E. 25th Street, on Aug. 25, 2026, as part of the Ogden Twilight Series, organizers announced on Monday.

The Los Angeles-based indie rockers, who have nearly 5 million monthly listeners on the streaming service Spotify, are "coming off two huge consecutive sold-out shows" in the Salt Lake City area, including a performance at Library Square as part of the Salt Lake City Twilight Concert Series in August of this year, according to S&S Presents, which organizes both Salt Lake's and Ogden's outdoor series.

The announcement was made well ahead of the rest of the Ogden season to coincide with Mt. Joy's extended 2026 touring plans, which were also unveiled on Monday. The tour is in celebration of the band's 10th anniversary since its formation. However, S&S Presents took the opportunity to put season tickets up for sale earlier than usual.

General admission season tickets are $125 plus service fees, which is $50 cheaper than the 2025 pricing because the full lineup isn't out yet. That pricing, according to organizers, will remain in place until the rest of the lineup is announced. It's unclear when that will happen, but the series' 2025 lineup wasn't announced until March.

"We're hoping this will help get more of our tickets into the hands of our die-hard locals/fans at our intended low pricing (rather than) caught up in the awful online reselling machine," they wrote on social media last week, explaining the situation. "There's no rush or panic to this. We're going to honor this rate until we do the full announce."

Individual tickets to the Mt. Joy show range from $39 to $100 plus taxes and fees.