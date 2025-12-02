What's streaming on Disney+ and Hulu in December

Estimated read time: 5-6 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of Christmas classics will be available when new movies and series hit Disney+ and Hulu in December.

"Home Alone" and "The Santa Clause" are streaming for Christmas audiences this month on Hulu — along with both franchises' follow up films.

The themes of both franchises center around adventure and the power of belief, with December lights, parties and cookies forming the timely backdrop.

Here's a look at all of the movies and series titles coming to the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services in December.

Coming to Disney+

Dec. 1

"I AM BOXER" Episode 2

Dec. 2

"Dancing with the Holidays"

"Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular"

Dec. 3

"Are You Sure?!" two-episode premiere

"CMA Country Christmas"

"Disney+: Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation" new episode

"Miraculous Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir" Season 6 new episodes

"RoboGobo" holiday episode

Dec. 5

"Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw" season premiere

"The Great Christmas Light Flight" Season 13 premiere

"Mickey & Minnie's Holiday Songs: Christmas shorts"

Dec. 6

"Phineas and Ferb Recap: Percy Jackson"

Dec. 8

"I AM Boxer" Episode 3

"Monsters Funday Football"

"Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures" Season 3

Dec. 10

"Are You Sure?" two new episodes

"Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation" new episode

"Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas"

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" two-episode premiere

"Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny"

Dec. 12

"The End of an Era" two-episode premiere

"Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show"

Dec. 15

"I AM BOXER" Episode 4

Dec. 17

"Are You Sure?!" two new episodes

"Disney Twisted Wonderland: The Animation" season finale

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" two new episodes

"SuperKitties" Season 3

Dec. 19

"Discovered by Disaster" Season 1

"The End of an Era" Episodes 3 and 4

Dec. 20

"Inside the Enchanted Waterways"

Dec. 22

"I AM BOXER" Episode 5

Dec. 24

"Are You Sure?!" two new episodes

"Made in Korea" two-episode premiere

"Parent Wars" Season 1

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" new episode

Dec. 25

"Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade"

Dec. 26

"The End of an Era" final two episodes

Dec. 29

"I AM BOXER" Episode 6

Dec. 30

"Project Runway" Seasons 5 through 8

Dec. 31

"Dr. Pimple Popper: Breaking Out" Season 1

"Made in Korea" new episodes

"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" new episode

"Strangest Things" Season 3

Coming to Hulu

Dec. 1

"The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular"

"Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son"

"Black Swan"

"Crazy Heart"

"Dawn of the Planet of the Apes"

"Disney's a Christmas Carol"

"Doctor Doolittle"

"Doctor Doolittle 2"

"Epic Movie"

"Full-Court Miracle"

"Gremlins"

"Home Alone"

"Home Alone 2: Lost in New York"

"Home Alone 3"

"Home Alone 4"

"Home Alone: The Holiday Heist"

"Home Sweet Home Alone"

"Legion"

"Love is Strange"

"Maggie's Plan"

"Mr. Popper's Pengiuns"

"Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising"

"Night School"

"Planet of the Apes"

"Rise of the Planet of the Apes"

"Roll Bounce"

"17 Again"

"Straight Outta Compton"

"Superbad"

"The Leisure Seeker"

"The Meddler"

"The Santa Clause"

"The Santa Clause 2"

"The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause"

"The Ultimate Christmas Present"

"'Twas the Night"

"When the Bough Breaks"

"Wild"

Dec. 2

"Griffin in Summer"

"The Devil Conspiracy"

Dec. 3

"CMA Country Christmas: Special Premiere"

"Hunting Mr. Nice: How to Catch a Cartel Kingpin" Complete Season 1

"Inside the Cult of the Jesus Army" Season 1

"The Missing Millionaires" Season 1

Dec. 4

"I Love You ... But I Lied" Seasons 1 and 2

"Stadium Lockup" Season 1

"The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd" Season 2

Dec. 5

"The Great Christmas Light Fight" Season 13

"Inheritance"

Dec. 6

"Fatal Destination" Season 1

"The Flipping El Moussas" Season 2

"My Lottery Dream Home" Season 18

"1000-lb Roomies" Season 1

"Ugliest House in America" Season 6

Dec. 8

"Dance Moms: A New Era" Season 2

Dec. 10

"Kevin Costner Presents: The First Christmas"

Dec. 11

"The Death Coast" Season 1

"Lovely Complex" Season 1

"Girl Taken"

"Secrets Declassified with David Duchovny" Season 1

"Surviving Jeffrey Epstein" Season 1

"Swamp People: Serpent Invasion" Season 3

Dec. 12

"Neighborhood Watch"

"Plane"

"Under Fire"

Dec. 13

"Gold Rush: White Water" Season 8

"House Hunters International" Season 199

""Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery"

"Rock the Block" Season 6

"Say Yes to the Dress with Tan France" Season 1

"Sister Wives" Season 5

"Super Mega Cakes" Season 1

Dec. 15

"The Unknown Country"

Dec. 16

"Chevalier"

Dec. 17

"Farmer Wants a Wife Australia" Seasons 13 and 14

"Farming for Love Canada" Seasons 1 and 2

"Secret Crush" Seasons 1 and 2

Dec. 18

"The Curse of Oak Island" Season 12

"iHeartRadio Jingle Bell 2025"

"The Making of a Heart Attack" Season 1

"WWE's Greatest Moments" Season 1

"American Sweatshop"

Dec. 19

"Kumail Nanjiani: Night Thoughts"

Dec. 20

"Evil Lies Here: The Killer Speaks" Season 2

"Long Lost Family" Seasons 3-6

"Naked and Afraid: Last one Standing" Season 3

"Playboy Murders" Season 3

"Sherri Papini: The Untold True Story" Season 1

"London Calling"

Dec. 22

"The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball" Season 2

Dec. 23

"Strange Harvest"

Dec. 24

"Made in Korea" Series Premiere

"American Pickers: Best Of" Season 7

"Parent Wars" Season 1

Dec. 26

"Finnick 2"

"The Life of Chuck"

Dec. 27

"Beat Bobby Flay" Season 38

"Sister Wives" Seasons 6-8

Dec. 29

"The Secret World of Looksmaxxing"

Dec. 30

"Project Runway" Seasons 5 through 8

Dec. 31