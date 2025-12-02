The holiday spirit lives on Netflix. Here's what coming

SALT LAKE CITY — The holiday season arrived with a bang on Netflix with the premiere of Volume 1 of "Stranger Things 5," but there's even more to enjoy in December.

The popular film series "Knives Out" continues with "Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery," releasing on Dec. 12, while journalism nerds get an exclusive look at one of the most famous publications in the nation with the new documentary "The New Yorker at 100," releasing on Dec. 5.

And of course, "Stranger Things 5" concludes the series' run with the release of Volume 2 on Christmas Day, and the epic series finale on New Year's Eve.

If you want to know what else is out there, just read on.

Arriving

Dec. 1

"All The Empty Rooms" (Netflix documentary)

"CoComelon Lane," Season 6 (Netflix family series)

"Love is Blind: Italy" (Netflix series)

"My Next Guest with David Letterman and Adam Sandler" (Netflix series)

"Playing Gracie Darling" (Netflix series)

"Troll 2" (Netflix film)

"A League of Their Own"

"As Good as It Gets"

"Bad Teacher"

"Big Momma's House"

"Big Momma's House 2"

"Brightburn"

"Burlesque"

"Cheaper by the Dozen"

"Cheaper by the Dozen 2"

"Christmas Break-In"

"Godzilla"

"Hollow Man"

"Joy for Christmas"

"Kung Fu Panda"

"Kung Fu Panda 2"

"Kung Fu Panda 3"

"Little Women"

"Pulp Fiction"

"Stripes"

"The Ugly Truth"

"Victoria," seasons 1-3

"What Lies Beneath"

"The Wolf of Wall Street"

"Zero Dark Thirty"

Dec. 2

"Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches," Season 2

"Matt Rife: Unwrapped — A Christmas Crowd Work Special" (Netflix comedy special)

Dec. 3

"My Secret Santa" (Netflix film)

"The Northman"

"Stranded with my Mother-in-Law," Season 3 (Netflix series)

"With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration" (Netflix series)

Dec. 4

"A Lot Like Christmas"

"The Abandons" (Netflix series)

"The Believers," Season 2 (Netflix series)

"Forrest Gump"

"Fugue State 1986" (Netflix series)

"I Wish You Had Told Me" (Netflix film)

"Lali: Time to Step Up" (Netflix documentary)

"Mean Girls" (2004)

"Mean Girls" (2024)

Dec. 5

"Jay Kelly" (Netflix film)

"Love and Wine" (Netflix film)

"The Making of 'Jay Kelly'" (Netflix documentary)

"The New Yorker at 100" (Netflix documentary)

"The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2" (Netflix film)

"The Price of Confession" (Netflix series)

"Owning Manhattan," Season 2 (Netflix series)

Dec. 7

"Babylon"

"Cast Away"

Dec. 8

"Elmo and Mark Rober's Merry Giftmas" (Netflix family film)

Dec. 9

"Badly in Love" (Netflix series)

"Blood Coast," Season 2 (Netflix series)

"Masaka Kids, A Rhythm Within" (Netflix documentary)

"The West Wing," Seasons 1-7

Dec. 10

"The Accident," Season 2 (Netflix series)

"Record of Ragnarok," Season 3 (Netflix series)

"Simon Cowell: The Next Act" (Netflix documentary)

Dec. 11

"The Fakenapping" (Netflix film)

"Had I Not Seen the Sun," Part 2 (Netflix series)

"Lost in the Spotlight" (Netflix film)

"Man Vs Baby" (Netflix series)

"Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft," Season 2 (Netflix series)

"The Town" (Netflix series)

Dec. 12

"The Amazing Digital Circus," Season 1, episodes 5-7

"City of Shadows" (Netflix series)

"Home for Christmas," Season 3 (Netflix series)

"Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery" (Netflix film)

Dec. 13

"The Talented Mr. Ripley"

Dec. 14

"PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie"

Dec. 15

"A Cowboy Christmas Romance"

"Christmas at the Chalet"

"The Christmas Classic"

"Christmas on the Alpaca Farm"

"The Creature Cases," Chapter 6 (Netflix family series)

Dec. 16

"Castle Rock," Seasons 1-2

"Culinary Class Wars," Season 2 (Netflix series)

Dec. 17

"The Manny," Season 3 (Netflix series)

"Murder in Monaco" (Netflix documentary)

"What's In The Box?" (Netflix series)

Dec. 18

"10DANCE" (Netflix film)

"Emily in Paris," Season 5 (Netflix series)

Dec. 19

"A Time For Bravery" (Netflix film)

"Breakdown: 1975" (Netflix documentary)

"The Great Flood" (Netflix film)

"Jake vs. Joshua: Judgment Day" (Netflix live event)

Dec. 22

"The Closer," seasons 1-7

"Elway" (Netflix documentary)

"Sicily Express" (Netflix series)

Dec. 23

"Eden"

"King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch," Season 3 (Netflix series)

Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve)

"Downton Abbey: A New Era"

"Goodbye June" (Netflix film)

"Tom Segura: Teacher" (Netflix comedy special)

Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)

NFL Christmas Gameday: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders (Netflix live event)

NFL Christmas Gameday: Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings (Netflix live event)

"Stranger Things 5," Volume 2 (Netflix series, releasing at 6 p.m. MST)

Dec. 26

"Cover-Up" (Netflix documentary)

Dec. 29

"Members Only: Palm Beach" (Netflix series)

Dec. 30

"Evil Influencer: The Jodi Hildebrandt Story" (Netflix documentary)

"Ricky Gervais: Mortality" (Netflix comedy special)

Dec. 31 (New Year's Eve)

"Sleeping with Other People"

"Stranger Things 5," The Finale (Netflix series, releasing at 6 p.m. MST)

Leaving

Dec. 1

"Austin Powers in Goldmember"

"Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery"

"Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me"

"Back to the Future"

"Back to the Future Part II"

"Back to the Future Part III"

"Beverly Hills Cop"

"Beverly Hills Cop II"

"Beverly Hills Cop III"

"Billy Madison"

"Clueless"

"Cold Pursuit"

"The Dark Tower"

"E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial"

"Edge of Tomorrow"

"Escape Room"

"Game Night"

"The Goonies"

"The Happytime Murders"

"Inglourious Basterds"

"Kicking and Screaming"

"The Nutty Professor"

"The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps"

"Paddington"

"Wonka"

Dec. 3

"How I Met Your Mother," Seasons 1-9

Dec. 5

"Compliance"

Dec. 7

"Gods of Egypt"

Dec. 9

"Daddy's Home"

"Daddy's Home 2"

Dec. 17

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles"

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2"

Dec. 18

"The 100," Seasons 1-7

"Arrow," Seasons 1-8

"Supernatural," Seasons 1-15

Dec. 25 (Christmas Day)

"Transformers"

"Transformers: Age of Extinction"

"Transformers: Dark of the Moon"

"Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen"

Dec. 29

"10 Things I Hate About You"

"Idiocracy"

"Sweet Home Alabama"

Dec. 30

"Ready Player One"

Dec. 31 (New Year's Eve)