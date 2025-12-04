West Jordan police searching for the driver after November crash killed 68-year-old woman

WEST JORDAN — Police are looking to gather information about a car they believe may have been involved in a crash that left a 68-year-old woman dead last month.

Officers responded to a crash about 8:38 p.m. near 6600 S. Redwood Road on Nov. 18.

Lisa McGeary, driving an Acura, was exiting the Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery parking lot when her car was hit by a driver in a black Tesla who was traveling south on Redwood Road, said West Jordan police officer Aleya Mason.

Investigators last month did not state a contributing factor in the crash.

In a media release on Thursday, police said they are now looking for a red sports car they say was last seen in the area between 6200 South and 7000 South on Redwood Road on the night of the incident, sometime between 8:30 p.m. and 8:40 p.m.

Police said the sports car is "possibly a Ford Mustang or Dodge Challenger."

West Jordan police said the car was possibly racing the Tesla prior to the crash.

Police did not specify whether or not they'd made contact with the driver of the Tesla, but they are asking for anyone with information pertaining to the red sports car to contact the department at 801-840-4000, and reference case No. WJ25-56694.