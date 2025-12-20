Utah couple charged with impersonating attorney, collecting thousands from victim

By Pat Reavy, KSL | Posted - Dec. 20, 2025 at 8:47 a.m.

 
Two Utah County residents have been charged with impersonating legal staff and stealing more than $4,200 from a man.

PROVO — Two Utah County residents are facing criminal charges accusing them of taking money from a man by tricking him into believing they were attorneys.

Kollin Jacob Williams, 31, of Spanish Fork, and Kylie Anne Lundholm, 25, of Santaquin, were each charged Friday in 4th District Court with theft by deception, theft by extortion, identity fraud and three counts of communications fraud, third-degree felonies; and impersonating an officer, a class B misdemeanor.

Between Aug. 27, 2024 and Feb. 28, the couple "impersonated an attorney, legal staff, and a court clerk who is a public servant, all in a scheme to elicit money from the victim," according to charging documents.

The two communicated with the victim via text message, and collected more than $4,200 using a cash app from the victim, the charges state.

"The victim made payments for what he thought were needed services in order to avoid lost parenting time as the services were often tied to threats of Division of Child and Family Services involvement," according to the charges.

Additional information about the victim or how he came into contact with Williams and Lundholm was not immediately available.

Pat Reavy, KSLPat Reavy
Pat Reavy interned with KSL in 1989 and has been a full-time journalist for either KSL or Deseret News since 1991. For the past 25 years, he has worked primarily the cops and courts beat.
