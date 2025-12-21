Weber County judge dismisses sexual abuse charge against man who died

OGDEN — A criminal charge filed against a man accused in a sexual abuse case has been dismissed.

Second District Judge Catherine Conklin on Thursday dismissed the count of forcible sexual abuse filed last month against Jack Fyans because he is dead. The original charge, a second-degree felony, was filed on Nov. 12, even though the man died on April 14 at the age of 77, according to the prosecutor's office.

The office didn't immediately respond to a query about why the charge was filed despite the man's death. Fyans had faced the charge for allegedly groping an employee at an Ogden health rehabilitation facility where he had been residing on Aug. 9, 2024.