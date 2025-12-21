Judge sentences man to 120 days in jail on fentanyl distribution charge

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

OGDEN — A man detained in October with around 2,000 fentanyl pills has been sentenced to four months in jail.

Yerlin Abraham Valle-Gomez, 24, pleaded guilty on Oct. 30 to distribution of a controlled substance, a second-degree felony, and agreed to forfeit $2,128 as part of a plea deal. Second District Judge Camille Neider sentenced him last week to 120 days in jail, gave him a suspended prison sentence of one to 15 years and placed him on probation for three years.

Court documents don't specify the man's migratory status but say he can be released to Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials after serving 90 days of his jail term. Sentencing terms also prohibit the man from entering the United States or remaining in the country illegally. Prosecutors didn't immediately respond to a query Friday seeking comment on the migratory status of Valle-Gomez, whose home is identified as West Jordan in charging papers.

Valle-Gomez was originally charged with trafficking of fentanyl, a first-degree felony, but it was reduced to the distribution count as part of a plea deal. Agents with the Weber-Morgan Narcotics Strike Force said they pulled over Valle-Gomez's vehicle in the Ogden area on Oct. 16 after receiving a tip about his presence, discovering around 2,000 fentanyl pills in his car. The man admitted to driving to Ogden with the drugs to sell the pills, according to a police booking affidavit.