High school coach arrested after meeting with vigilante teen 'decoy'

HERRIMAN — A former high school coach has been arrested and accused of trying to meet up with a teenage girl for sex.

The arrest was facilitated in part by a vigilante group not associated with law enforcement.

Jeramie Robert Halverson, 52, was arrested Thursday for investigation of forcible sexual abuse and two counts of enticing a minor. Halverson was the head coach of the Riverton High School mountain bike team. According to their website, "The Riverton Mountain Biking Team is completely run, managed, and staffed by volunteers." A spokesman for the Jordan School District says Halverson was not employed by the district.

Between Oct. 17 and Nov. 11, Halverson communicated online with a woman who police say was a "decoy" and posed as a 16-year-old girl, according to a police booking affidavit.

"Jeramie initially stated due to her age he could not continue communication out of concerns the conversation was part of a sting operation and if the communication turned physical, he could be in trouble with the law. Jeramie, unprompted, continued the conversation and asked if the decoy had ever met up with older men. The conversation continued with the decoy stating several times she was underage," the affidavit alleges.

Police say Halverson and the decoy eventually planned to meet on Nov. 11 at Cove Pond Park in Herriman.

"Jeramie then requested a voice message from the decoy in order to prove he was speaking to a real person. He also requested a video message for the same reason. Once the decoy sent both of the messages Jeramie said he now felt comfortable saying what he wanted to do with the decoy when they met in person," according to the affidavit.

Halverson then described sex acts he wanted to engage in, the affidavit states.

When Halverson met with the woman, she stood outside a vehicle while two men in the car filmed their interaction. After touching the woman, she walked to the car and the men got out and confronted Halverson. The video was posted on social media.

In the video, Halverson states that he intended only to talk with the girl. He then walks away as a man threatens to call the police. The man is aware that Halverson is a high school coach. The video then cuts to a police officer reviewing the man's cellphone recording.

"Jeramie initiated the interaction with the decoy and continued to communicate with her despite being told she was underage several times. Jeramie expressed he wanted to engage in sexual activity with the decoy, which, based on the activity he described, constitutes a violation of (state law)," the affidavit states. "The subject has held positions of trust in the community, specifically as a high school coach in the recent past."

Despite the arrest, Herriman Police Sgt. Greg Shaver says his department does not encourage the public to engage in such vigilante action.

"It's dangerous," he said. When a person is confronted with allegations that could result in a long prison sentence, "You don't know what actions that person would take."

Shaver says police would prefer having the public work with them and if someone has evidence of a possible crime, let police officers take it from there.