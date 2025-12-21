Springville woman given probation for hitting employee with car after stealing sports cards

Estimated read time: 1-2 minutes

SPRINGVILLE — A Springville woman pleaded guilty to hitting an employee with her car after stealing sports cards from an antiques store.

Chelsea Lee Kerr, 34, was booked into the Utah County Jail in August and charged with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, and obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony.

Springville police were called to an antiques store on a report of a man being hit by a car.

According to the charges, Kerr had entered the store, grabbed some sports cards for sale and left the store without paying for them, the charges said. An employee followed Kerr to her car and started taking pictures of the license plate when Kerr put the car in reverse and struck the employee.

"The car came back forward and hit (the employee) again, who landed on the hood of the car. (Kerr) drove out of the parking lot and as she turned out of the parking lot, (the employee) rolled off the hood of the car," the charges said.

After police tracked down the car to Kerr's household, officers noted the temporary license plate had been removed, the charges said.

On Dec. 10, Kerr pleaded guilty to reduced charges of aggravated robbery, a second-degree felony, and obstruction of justice, a third-degree felony.

The plea agreement stipulated that the prosecution would agree to recommend concurrent sentences and that Kerr would participate in the Sanpete County Drug Court Program.

Kerr was sentenced that same day to one to 15 years for the robbery and zero to five years for the obstruction charge. As stated in the plea agreement, her terms were suspended in favor of the drug court program, and she was ordered to serve three years on probation.