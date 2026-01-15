Have You Seen This? Couple shows off table tennis skills, no table necessary

CHINA — After attending a Christmas Eve screening of "Marty Supreme," table tennis prowess has been on my mind more than I'd like to admit.

Just like Marty Mauser (inspired by the real-life Marty Reisman) in the film, the couple in the video below is certainly nothing to scoff at when it comes to table tennis moves.

The video shows the couple outside, in the elements, hitting the ball back-and-forth in an impressive rally.

What makes it even more impressive is that they achieved the rally without having a table in between them, which would seemingly make it easier (it's important to note I'm very much not a table tennis expert).

While table tennis is seen as more of a pastime in the U.S., it's extremely popular in China, being played by millions and regarded as a serious competitive sport.

Since the debut of the sport at the Olympics in 1988, China has dominated, winning 32 of 37 gold medals from 1988 to 2020.