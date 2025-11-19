Popular Utah trail set to expand after Salt Lake County agrees to buy 60 acres at 'incredible' rate

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — The Bonneville Shoreline Trail is set to expand within Salt Lake County, after county leaders agreed to support the purchase of 60 acres south of Emigration Canyon "at an incredible rate."

Members of the Salt Lake County Council voted unanimously Tuesday to allocate $180,000 from a county-managed open space trust fund toward the purchase of the parcel near 3085 E. Sherwood Drive near Spring Canyon, close to Salt Lake City's East Bench neighborhood. The acquisition follows the master plan for the trail, helping hikers continue in the foothills above neighborhoods in the area.

"This is an incredible opportunity for us at an affordable price," said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson before the vote. "It just gives people out walking their dogs or on their bike, or trail runners, additional opportunity to not have to go through neighborhoods."

While the Bonneville Shoreline Trail cuts across most of the mountainous area on the county's east side, the county points out that there's still a 5-mile map gap in the system, including areas directly south of Emigration Canyon. Salt Lake City directs trail users through the East Bench neighborhood before they can reconnect with natural space near the Jacks Peak Trailhead, closer to Parleys Canyon.

Those gaps have been difficult to fill because the county has run into many "unwilling sellers," Wilson said. She tasked county employees to pounce on opportunities as they become available.

In this case, the owner of the land contacted the county after they said they had received a cash offer for the property, asking if it wanted to acquire the land first, said Julie Peck-Dabling, associate director of planning for Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation.

The family, she said, was supportive of keeping the land open space, which is why they offered the land at a discount. The land is valued at $186,000, according to the county assessor, but sales can be much higher than that on the market.

"It's a vital piece that we really need, and the owner is gracious enough to sell it to us at an incredible rate," Peck-Dabling said, adding that it will ultimately help move more of the trail "above the properties above Salt Lake City" in the area.

While the County Council has been divided on several budget items as it is piecing together the 2026 budget, it passed the proposal without debate. Salt Lake County Council Chairwoman Dea Theodore, a Republican, called it an "amazing" opportunity, while Councilwoman Suzanne Harrison, a Democrat, called the $3,000 per acre rate "ridiculously low."

"This is just such an important part for trails and outdoor enjoyment, and connecting that Bonneville Shoreline," she said.

The Salt Lake County Open Space Trust Fund Advisory Board, Salt Lake City Trails and Natural Lands, Bonneville Shoreline Trail Committee and Trails Utah all had support in setting up the deal, according to the county.

It's unclear when the deal will be finalized, or when new trails will be constructed. However, Wilson said after the meeting that she's thrilled with the outcome.

"The goal of a complete and connected Bonneville Shoreline Trail has been a long-standing priority since I first began service to Salt Lake County," she said. "We are closer to a complete trail with no gaps because of this purchase."