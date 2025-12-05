92 arrests made, 122 citations issued in monthslong sweep of Jordan River Parkway

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 100 arrests were made and several more citations were issued during a multiagency sweep of the Jordan River Parkway Trail carried out over the last few months.

The sweep — dubbed "Operation Safe Streets" — covered Salt Lake County's portion of the trail between August and Nov. 24, but focused heavily on a section running from North Temple to 1000 North in Salt Lake City. That section has been closed recently due to growing safety concerns.

Ninety-two arrests were made throughout the latest operation, mainly for misdemeanor offenses, but there were 14 felony arrests made, as well. Another 122 citations were issued through the coordination between the Utah Department of Natural Resources Division of Law Enforcement, Salt Lake City Police Department, Utah Highway Patrol and other local entities.

"The overall goal was to help residents, workers and recreational users visit this part of the Jordan River without fear of harm or exposure to criminal activity," said Ben Stireman, deputy director for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, which assisted Salt Lake City in removing vegetation overgrowth during the operation.

Many people experiencing homelessness were directed to health care, shelter and other resources during the operation, as well, authorities added.

Salt Lake City reopened a section of the trail from about 400 North to 700 North in July, following an emergency closure that was issued in March. The city helped relocate a segment between 500 North and 600 North, while reducing vegetation overgrowth to improve public safety and increasing patrols in the area.

City officials cited "illegal activity, environmental degradation and infrastructure challenges" as reasons for the closure. While the area experienced an uptick in homeless encampments, Salt Lake City Councilwoman Victoria Petro told KSL that "cartel activity" had also infiltrated the section, leading to many of the criminal concerns.

"The chaos caused by the homelessness crisis ... has created a kind of a chaotic system that now criminals are exploiting," she said at the time. "It's gotten to kind of a crisis point, where interventions that we haven't tried before need to be tried to protect sheltered and unsheltered alike."

Thirty-three felony arrests and 49 misdemeanor arrests were made during a city-led sweep of the river corridor in the weeks following the closure. Another 45 citations were issued, as well.

A segment of the trail from North Temple to 300 North was temporarily closed over similar concerns last year. Increased patrols along the Jordan River were included in the public safety plan Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall released at the start of this year, in response to criticism by state leaders.

However, city and state officials believe the recent patrols and public land enhancements are making a difference.

"We have people back out on the trail walking dogs, running and hiking. It's now a safer area for the community," said Natural Resources Law Enforcement Lt. Eric Stucki.