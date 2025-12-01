These Utah resorts will open this week as snow continues to impact state

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — A handful of Utah resorts are planning to open this week following northern Utah's first big storm of the season, and more snow continues to impact the state after a slow November.

Park City Mountain and Snowbasin resorts each announced on Monday that they will open this weekend, joining Alta Ski Area, which had pushed its opening day back to Friday. Brighton Resort is planning to open on Tuesday, which it announced ahead of the holiday weekend storm.

Their decisions follow a productive storm that piled onto snowmaking efforts. Liberty, Weber County, was the big winner, receiving 10 inches of fresh snow on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Alta added 9 inches of snow from the storm, while Snowbasin received 8 inches, which factored in their ability to open this week.

While Salt Lake City officially received only a trace of snow, some valley communities collected their first taste of the season. Tooele received 1.2 inches of snow, while parts of the Ogden bench ended up with at least 4 inches of snow.

And there's more snow headed Utah's way, which is good for the resorts but could make for a tricky commute on Tuesday.

More snow coming

The additional snow is courtesy of another system coming into Utah from the Pacific Northwest. A mixture of rain and snow — and a rain-snow mix — is possible to arrive in Utah's northern half early Tuesday, said KSL meteorlogist Devan Masciulli. Some models indicate that showers may stick to the mountains at first, while some project moisture in the valleys.

That wave will push into central and southern Utah by the afternoon, before a second wave of moisture is forecast to roll through in the northern half by the late afternoon or evening on Tuesday.

"We'll have rain first. Then it will mix in with snow, and we can even have some lake effect bands late Tuesday night and into Wednesday that can add to our totals," she said.

A Pacific Northwest storm system will bringing additional accumulating snow to the mountains, particularly across northern Utah, Monday night into Wednesday. This may result in some minor travel difficulties, most likely on Tuesday. #utwx#wywxpic.twitter.com/PLS8eRwpOd — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 1, 2025

Some additional showers could linger into Wednesday, as well, before the system clears out.

KSL Weather and National Weather Service models suggest that the incoming system could wind up producing similar totals to Sunday. It may provide another 6 to 12 inches in the Cottonwood canyons, and 4 to 8 inches across other mountain areas in northern Utah, and slightly lower totals in the central mountains.

Parts of the Wasatch Back and Wasatch Front benches could end up with another 2 to 4 inches of snow, which is about as much as what's projected for the southern mountains. Some valley communities could receive an inch or two of snow by the time the storm clears out, while places like Salt Lake City have close to a 50-50 chance of receiving measurable snow.

Another "brush by" storm is possible for northern Utah this weekend, Masciulli said. Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found online, at the KSL Weather Center.