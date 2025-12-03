Winter storm watch issued in Utah ahead of first 'significant' snowfall event of the season

Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — After a slow start to the season, parts of Utah could soon be in line for its strongest wave of snow yet, thanks to a projected change in the jet stream.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm watch for the Wasatch and West Uinta mountains, which could receive 8 inches to 2 feet of snow or more between late Thursday and late Saturday. The Wasatch Back is also included in the alert, although totals aren't expected to be as high.

It warns that snow "may be heavy at times," especially between Friday night and Saturday morning.

"What I'm seeing in the models is our first hint at potentially a significant snowfall event in the northern mountains," says KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson. "We have our fingers crossed, and we're hoping this thing pans out because right now it looks promising."

Some lower-elevation valley communities could see more snow after receiving their first snowfall of the season this week, but rain is more likely in the valleys.

Storm timing

Utah has already benefited from a few small storms since Sunday, which delivered about a foot of snow in places like Alta.

The next wave figures to be much bigger. A narrow line of water vapor referred to as an atmospheric river is setting up in the Pacific Ocean, picking up a "nice tap of moisture" as it moves toward the coast, Johnson said. It's forecast to make its way into northern Utah, as the jet stream — which pushed many storms north of Utah last month — is forecast to remain in position for the region to receive the system as it continues east.

Moist West/Northwest flow will bring significant mountain snow to the northern Utah mountains and the Wasatch Back beginning late Thursday and persisting, on and off, through early Sunday morning. A winter storm watch has been issued for these areas. #utwxpic.twitter.com/x2vRaplZiA — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) December 3, 2025

It'll make its way through the Pacific Northwest first before reaching northern Utah, potentially as early as late Thursday. Storms will continue in northern Utah at times throughout Friday, providing a mix of valley rain and mountain snow. The system is expected to become more widespread by the weekend.

"We keep it going into Saturday and potentially into Sunday morning with some scraps left over," he said.

Potential accumulations

The weather service projects that 1 to 2 feet of snow could fall within the Wasatch Mountains by the end of Saturday, with totals possibly closer to 30 inches along the Bear River Range, upper Cottonwood canyons and mountains near Ogden, according to the alert.

It adds that West Uintas could end up with 8 to 16 inches of snow, while Wasatch Back communities like Heber City, Huntsville and Park City could receive 2 to 6 inches — with 12 inches possible in the region's higher elevations.

Snow totals drop off from there, based on the projected snow line. Wasatch Front communities could receive a trace of snow to some small measurable amounts by Saturday morning, according to a National Weather Service model. But the agency adds that Wasatch Front communities could receive a third of an inch to upward of an inch of precipitation by that time.

Storm impacts

Travel may be "very difficult at times," especially along mountain passes and during the Wasatch Back's Friday commutes, the winter storm watch states. Traction laws are likely to be enforced across more difficult mountain passes.

Drivers are urged to slow down and drive carefully.

The storm signals good news for Utah's water supply and resorts, however. Snowpack — the measure of water in mountain snow — remains below 50% of normal for this point in the season across nearly all of the basins in Utah's northern half.

About 95% of the state's water supply is tied to snowpack. About 93% of the state remains in at least moderate drought, including 38% in severe or extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Meanwhile, more resorts are now able to open because of the recent moisture. Deer Valley Resort announced it will begin operations on Friday, joining Park City Mountain, Snowbasin Resort, Alta Ski Area and Brighton Resort in opening this week.

Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found online at the KSL Weather Center.