Have You Seen This? George Kittle mic'd up ahead of national tight ends day

By Keira Orton, KSL.com | Posted - Oct. 23, 2025 at 3:24 p.m.

 
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Seattle.

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, in Seattle. (John Froschauer, Associated Press)

Save Story

MIC'D UP — The NFL gave fans an inside look at one of football's most entertaining personalities this week.

On Wednesday, the league shared a new "Mic'd Up" video featuring San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, just ahead of national tight ends day on Sunday.

Kittle became a fan favorite after appearing in the 2023 Netflix series "Receiver," and is back to his usual self in the clip after being out from a right hamstring injury. The video shows him cracking jokes, chirping opposing players, and bringing his bubbly personality to the field.

Fans quickly went to the comments saying things like, "This dude is so much joy" and "Everybody loves George Kittle."

Kittle's personality continues to shine through win, lose, or as an occasional fantasy flop.

With his return to the field and national tight ends day is around the corner, it's clear that Kittle remains one of the most entertaining and most beloved players in the NFL.

Most recent Have You Seen This? stories

Related topics

Have You Seen This?SportsNFL

Most Viewed

KSL.com Beyond Series
KSL.com Beyond Business

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  