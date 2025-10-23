Have You Seen This? George Kittle mic'd up ahead of national tight ends day

MIC'D UP — The NFL gave fans an inside look at one of football's most entertaining personalities this week.

On Wednesday, the league shared a new "Mic'd Up" video featuring San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, just ahead of national tight ends day on Sunday.

Kittle became a fan favorite after appearing in the 2023 Netflix series "Receiver," and is back to his usual self in the clip after being out from a right hamstring injury. The video shows him cracking jokes, chirping opposing players, and bringing his bubbly personality to the field.

Fans quickly went to the comments saying things like, "This dude is so much joy" and "Everybody loves George Kittle."

Kittle's personality continues to shine through win, lose, or as an occasional fantasy flop.

With his return to the field and national tight ends day is around the corner, it's clear that Kittle remains one of the most entertaining and most beloved players in the NFL.