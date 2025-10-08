Utah Halloween Map 2025: Haunted houses, pumpkin patches and lights near you

Spooky season has officially arrived.

Pumpkins are popping up on porches, Halloween lights are glowing and yards across Utah are transforming into scenes that range from fun to frightening.

Check out our interactive map to see how Utahns are getting into the Halloween spirit this year, or find a local haunted house or pumpkin patch to enjoy some fall fun.

To be featured on our map, submit your own locations using this link by Oct. 27. Send photos of your Halloween decorations to holidaydisplays@ksl.com. Please ensure that you include an address with the image. We kindly request that you submit only your own decorations or obtain permission from the homeowner to submit theirs.

Another way to find fun Halloween happenings across Utah is to check the KSL Events calendar, here.