Utah Halloween Map 2025: Haunted houses, pumpkin patches and lights near you

By KSL.com team | Posted - Oct. 8, 2025 at 12:45 p.m.

 
People shop for pumpkins at a pumpkin patch in West Jordan, Oct. 30, 2007.

People shop for pumpkins at a pumpkin patch in West Jordan, Oct. 30, 2007. (Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

Save Story

Spooky season has officially arrived.

Pumpkins are popping up on porches, Halloween lights are glowing and yards across Utah are transforming into scenes that range from fun to frightening.

Check out our interactive map to see how Utahns are getting into the Halloween spirit this year, or find a local haunted house or pumpkin patch to enjoy some fall fun.

To be featured on our map, submit your own locations using this link by Oct. 27. Send photos of your Halloween decorations to holidaydisplays@ksl.com. Please ensure that you include an address with the image. We kindly request that you submit only your own decorations or obtain permission from the homeowner to submit theirs.

Another way to find fun Halloween happenings across Utah is to check the KSL Events calendar, here.

Most recent Utah stories

Related topics

UtahEntertainmentLifestyle
    KSL.com Beyond Business
    KSL.com Beyond Series

    KSL Weather Forecast

    KSL Weather Forecast
    Play button
    Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
    Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
    © 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  