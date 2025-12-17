64-year-old woman suffers critical injuries after being hit by car in Price

By Curtis Booker, KSL | Posted - Dec. 17, 2025 at 10:02 p.m.

 
A woman was taken to a hospital with critically injuries in Price after being hit while crossing the street on Wednesday.

A woman was taken to a hospital with critically injuries in Price after being hit while crossing the street on Wednesday. (bluraz, Adobe Stock)

PRICE — A woman was hospitalized with critical injuries after being struck by a car Wednesday evening in Price, police said.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m., near 500 N. 300 East, when a car hit a 64-year-old woman who was crossing the street, the Price Police Department said.

The driver, who was the sole person in the car, is said to be a juvenile.

Police said the woman was in a crosswalk, with a group of other pedestrians at the time of the accident.

She was taken to Castleview Hospital, where she is believed to be in critical condition, police said.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the pedestrian, her family, and those who witnessed this terrible accident. We ask our community to keep all those involved in their thoughts and prayers," police wrote on Wednesday night in a media release on their social media page.

Officials did not indicate what may have been a factor in the accident, but the investigation is ongoing. Police said they intend to release further updated information sometime on Thursday.

This story may be updated.

