Nevada man given 17 years for distributing fentanyl that led to Utah woman's death

By Cassidy Wixom, KSL | Posted - Dec. 18, 2025 at 5:49 p.m.

 
A Nevada man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after distributing fentanyl that led to the death of a Utah woman.

A Nevada man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after distributing fentanyl that led to the death of a Utah woman. (Utah Department of Public Safety)

Save Story
KEY TAKEAWAYS
  • Bryan Walter McMahan was sentenced to 17 years for distributing fentanyl.
  • He mailed pills containing fentanyl to a Utah woman who died after ingesting one.
  • He must also serve probation and undergo court-ordered substance abuse treatment.

SALT LAKE CITY — A Nevada man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after distributing fentanyl that led to the death of a Utah woman.

Bryan Walter McMahan, 41, of Las Vegas, was initially charged in February 2024 with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. On Sept. 17, however, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of distribution of fentanyl.

In addition to his imprisonment, McMahan was ordered to serve three years of probation and pay almost $9,000 in restitution to the victim's family. McMahan's probation guidelines state he must submit to drug testing up to six times a month, he cannot use, possess or ingest any controlled substances, and he must complete a substance abuse evaluation and any recommended treatment.

McMahan mailed an envelope to the victim with at least four oxycodone pills containing fentanyl in October 2023, according to his federal indictment. After the package arrived, McMahan attempted to reach out to the victim multiples times, but she was later found dead inside her room with three pills next to her, court documents state.

In a plea statement, McMahan admitted he had mailed pills containing fentanyl to the woman and she died as a result of ingesting one.

Although he pleaded guilty to just distribution, the agreement stipulates the plea includes "commission of an additional offense" of distribution resulting in death.

"As a result, I shall be treated for purposes of the United States sentencing guidelines as if I had been convicted of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death," the agreement states.

However, the agreement then says in exchange for pleading guilty, the original indictment was dismissed, which "confers upon me the benefit of eliminating the 20-year mandatory minimum sentence that would be required if I were to be convicted of the single count in the indictment."

U.S. Attorney for Utah Melissa Holyoak said no amount of prison time can change the "tragic outcome" from McMahan's "reckless criminal conduct."

"It is important to remember that just one pill can kill. There is no way of knowing what controlled substances are contained in counterfeit pharmaceuticals for sale on the illicit market," Holyoak said.

The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

Most recent Police & Courts stories

Related topics

UtahPolice & CourtsSalt Lake County
Cassidy Wixom, KSLCassidy Wixom
Cassidy Wixom is an award-winning reporter for KSL. She covers Utah County communities, arts and entertainment, and breaking news. Cassidy graduated from BYU before joining KSL in 2022.
KSL.com Beyond Business
KSL.com Beyond Series

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com | Product Updates
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | DMCA Notice | Manage My Cookies | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2025 KSL.com | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by Deseret Digital Media - a Deseret Media Company  