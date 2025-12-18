Nevada man given 17 years for distributing fentanyl that led to Utah woman's death

SALT LAKE CITY — A Nevada man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after distributing fentanyl that led to the death of a Utah woman.

Bryan Walter McMahan, 41, of Las Vegas, was initially charged in February 2024 with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. On Sept. 17, however, he pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of distribution of fentanyl.

In addition to his imprisonment, McMahan was ordered to serve three years of probation and pay almost $9,000 in restitution to the victim's family. McMahan's probation guidelines state he must submit to drug testing up to six times a month, he cannot use, possess or ingest any controlled substances, and he must complete a substance abuse evaluation and any recommended treatment.

McMahan mailed an envelope to the victim with at least four oxycodone pills containing fentanyl in October 2023, according to his federal indictment. After the package arrived, McMahan attempted to reach out to the victim multiples times, but she was later found dead inside her room with three pills next to her, court documents state.

In a plea statement, McMahan admitted he had mailed pills containing fentanyl to the woman and she died as a result of ingesting one.

Although he pleaded guilty to just distribution, the agreement stipulates the plea includes "commission of an additional offense" of distribution resulting in death.

"As a result, I shall be treated for purposes of the United States sentencing guidelines as if I had been convicted of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death," the agreement states.

However, the agreement then says in exchange for pleading guilty, the original indictment was dismissed, which "confers upon me the benefit of eliminating the 20-year mandatory minimum sentence that would be required if I were to be convicted of the single count in the indictment."

U.S. Attorney for Utah Melissa Holyoak said no amount of prison time can change the "tragic outcome" from McMahan's "reckless criminal conduct."

"It is important to remember that just one pill can kill. There is no way of knowing what controlled substances are contained in counterfeit pharmaceuticals for sale on the illicit market," Holyoak said.