Have You Seen This? Rope tornado in Oklahoma provides highway spectacle

By Logan Stefanich, KSL.com | Posted - June 9, 2025 at 3:42 p.m.

 
An aggressive looking rope tornado touched down near Arnett, Okla., on May 18.

An aggressive looking rope tornado touched down near Arnett, Okla., on May 18. (ViralHog via YouTube)

TORNADO ALLEY — It looks like something out of a movie.

But it was reality for those in and around Arnett, Oklahoma, on May 18 when an aggressive-looking rope tornado touched down.

A few (brave) bystanders pulled off to the side of the road — a little closer to the action than I'd like to be — to document the weather phenomenon.

For a moment, the tornado looks like it's going to lift and return to the skies above before returning to the ground and continuing on. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, although rope tornadoes may look weaker than much larger ones, some get more intense as they narrow and tighten — meaning size doesn't always indicate strength when it comes to twisters.

This particular tornado received an EF-3 rating or "severe" strength with winds up to 145 mph.

Luckily, the damage from this tornado was minimal, and there were no injuries or fatalities. However, a video from the Weather Channel said the storm also included a massive hail core, where several reports mentioned hail up to baseball and softball size.

If you were to spot a tornado while driving along the highway, would you stop to document it or keep on moving?

Logan Stefanich is a reporter with KSL.com

