New Intermountain initiative helps kids with asthma get faster treatment during attacks

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SALT LAKE CITY — For families of children with asthma, an attack can become scary in a matter of minutes.

Now, a new approach from Intermountain Children's Health aims to change how those emergencies are treated across Utah.

The care model is designed to help kids get the right treatment faster — whether they are seen at Primary Children's Hospital, another emergency department or an urgent care clinic.

Dr. Mike Johnson, an emergency physician at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital, said having a standardized process can help providers feel more confident treating severe asthma cases.

"If you're a doctor who only sees one kid with severe asthma, you're naturally not going to be as comfortable caring for it," Johnson said. "We want to avoid that confusion that comes when you're trying to decide what to do."

During an asthma attack, the airways in the lungs become inflamed and tighten, making it harder to breathe. Mucus can also build up, leading to symptoms such as coughing, wheezing, chest tightness and shortness of breath.

The new care model focuses on giving children critical medications — including oral steroids and breathing treatments like albuterol — as early as possible during an asthma attack.

The initiative builds on changes made at Primary Children's Hospital, where doctors say earlier treatment has already helped avoid about one in four hospitalizations for kids with asthma.

"It provides much better treatment for that kid because it gets started earlier, and then that means a better outcome," Johnson said.

The care model is now being rolled out across Intermountain Healthcare locations throughout Utah, including emergency departments, urgent care clinics and KidsCare clinics.

It's also expanding into the community through partnerships with first responders to help children receive the right treatment before they even reach the ER.

"South Davis Fire has been really enthusiastic about helping test out and refine these processes we're using for EMS crews," Johnson said.

Doctors say the goal is to help more children receive timely care closer to home and avoid unnecessary hospital stays.

"It's really rewarding, I think, as a provider, to deliver good care to a kid. And that's what we want," Johnson said.

Intermountain Children's Health plans to continue expanding the care model to other states where it provides care.