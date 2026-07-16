The Children's Center Utah expands mental health services to Utah County

SALT LAKE CITY — For years, some Utah County families looking for specialized mental health care for their young children had to make the drive to The Children's Center Utah's West Valley location. Now, those services are closer to home.

The Children's Center Utah recently opened its new Kahlert Children's Mental Health Center in Lehi, the organization's first location in Utah County.

"We've had a number of families who travel from Utah County to our location in West Valley, and that's complicated for families," said Rebecca Dutson, president and CEO of The Children's Center Utah. "We're really excited to bring our services closer so that more children and families can access services."

Dutson said expanding into Utah County made sense as the area continues to grow. Utah County has the youngest median population in the United States, with about 60,000 children ages 6 and under.

At its West Valley location, The Children's Center Utah serves about 1,000 children and families each year. Dutson estimates the Lehi location will eventually be able to serve around 750 families annually at capacity.

"We're eager to help and support families in whatever way that we can," said Kimberli Berrett, clinical director of outpatient services at The Children's Center Utah.

The new facility began accepting patients about a week ago and offers outpatient mental health services for children from birth through age six. Families can typically access services through an appointment or referral from a pediatrician.

The center will also include a therapeutic preschool program expected to open in early 2027. The program will serve children ages 2 to 5 and focus on social and emotional development in a small group setting. Unlike a traditional preschool, it's designed to help kids build skills like sharing, advocating for themselves and managing emotions before entering larger classroom environments. An observation window allows parents and caregivers to watch their child participate and learn new skills.

The Kahlert Children’s Mental Health Center is pictured in Lehi on Wednesday. (Photo: Jack Grimm, KSL)

"In many cases, it's the first time a parent has seen their child be successful in a group setting," Dutson said.

The center is located on the campus of Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital's Larry H. & Gail Miller Family Campus in Lehi, bringing mental health services alongside pediatric medical care.

"As we know, physical health and mental health just closely align," Berrett said.

The goal, staff said, is to create a place where children and families feel safe and supported from the moment they walk in.

"It's really critical that we get in early and provide that child and their family the tools they need," Dutson said. "By being here and providing more services for kids and families, we know that we're getting at the root of the mental health crisis that our state is facing."

The Kahlert Children’s Mental Health Center is pictured in Lehi on Wednesday. (Photo: Jack Grimm, KSL)

The Children's Center Utah stated the Lehi location is just the beginning of its expansion plans, with hopes to bring more clinical care services to communities across the state, including Davis and Weber counties and St. George.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Lehi center will be held on Oct. 1.